WATCH: Can Ireland Be One? Malachi O’Doherty in conversation with Duncan Morrow #looknorth23

For Malachi O’Doherty, the question of Irish unity is less about when there might be a border poll or what the result of a plebiscite would be, but whether this deeply divided island can actually ever be truly united. It’s the topic he has examined in a recently published book: Can Ireland Be One?
As part of Look North! The North Belfast Festival, Malachi chatted to UU’s Prof Duncan Morrow.
Filmed by Alan Meban @alaninbelfast in Ulster University on Sunday 27 February 2023.
