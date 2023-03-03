WATCH: Can Ireland Be One? Malachi O’Doherty in conversation with Duncan Morrow #looknorth23

Duncan Morrow in conversation with author Malachi O'Doherty about his new book Can Ireland Be One at Ulster University as part of recent Look North Festival

For Malachi O’Doherty, the question of Irish unity is less about when there might be a border poll or what the result of a plebiscite would be, but whether this deeply divided island can actually ever be truly united. It’s the topic he has examined in a recently published book: Can Ireland Be One?

As part of Look North! The North Belfast Festival, Malachi chatted to UU’s Prof Duncan Morrow.

YouTube video

 

Filmed by Alan Meban @alaninbelfast in Ulster University on Sunday 27 February 2023.

