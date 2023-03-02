The Rise and Fall of Belfast’s own ‘Fleet Street’ #looknorth23

| Readers 798
Journalists Ivan Little, Allison Morris, Gary McDonald and Jim McDowell on Journalism panel Look North Festival

Last Friday evening, four journalists gathered top discuss the rise and fall of the print media presence on Donegall Street, once Belfast’s very own ‘Fleet Street’.

Jim McDowell was joined by Gary McDonald, Allison Morris and Ivan Little. Memories of formal training and learning on the job, old characters in the news rooms and printing presses, deadlines, dubious headlines, drinking on the job, death knocks and even a bit of poetry from John Hewitt.

Filmed & edited by Alan Meban on Friday 24 February 2023 as part of Look North! The North Belfast Festival.

