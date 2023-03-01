WATCH: Slugger TV – a vision for North Belfast #looknorth23

This month’s edition of Slugger TV was filmed in front of a live audience as part of the Look North! The North Belfast Festival last Saturday 25 February. You can catch it here, or sit back, kick your slippers off and enjoy it on the tellybox this evening: NVTV at 8pm (Freeview channel 7; Virgin channel 159).

Local politicians Nuala McAllister (Alliance) and Phillip Brett (DUP) explained their vision for their North Belfast constituency. They were joined by journalist Allison Morris. Chaired as always by David McCann.

If you had read the festival programme, you’ll know that Sinn Féin’s John Finucane was invited and did agree to be on the panel. When he withdrew due to another commitment, the party were unable to provide a replacement.

Filmed and edited by Alan Meban @alaninbelfast