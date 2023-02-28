The problem with the NI protocol in simple terms laid out by two PMs…

| Readers 1555
questions, demand, doubts
Photo by ElisaRiva on Pixabay

YouTube video

The problems with the Protocol in #Simples…

Imagine festival 202
Recent posts

Brian Walker

The DUP are struggling to find reasons of principle for continuing their Assembly boycott

Frank Schnittger

What now with the Protocol?

Mick Fealty

The problem with the NI protocol in simple terms laid out by two PMs…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation