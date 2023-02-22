The Ditch investigates Sinn Féin’s man in charge of its parliamentary (SIPO) filings…

The man apparently responsible for the SIPO omni-shambles, Sinn Féin’s Financial Director [Since the dinosaurs roamed the earth? – Ed] Des Mackin, courtesy of Dublin’s new muckraker site (OnTheDitch.com) has a few questions of his own to answer.
For context on that potential Revenue Commissioners angle I mentioned…
In 2006 a company directed by Mackin reached a €40,973 settlement with the Revenue Commissioners for under-declaring its tax liabilities. Earlier that year the District Court applied the Probation Act against the same company, Century City, over its failure to keep proper accounts.
Sinn Féin finance director Mackin is responsible for “maintaining proper accounts of all income and expenditure, together with the assets and liabilities” of the party, according to its last financial statements submitted to SIPO in June 2022.
Hmmm…
