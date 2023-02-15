Nicola Sturgeon resigns as First Minister of Scotland….

This is a developing story, but it is hard not to conclude she is just fed up with it all and to be honest, could you blame her?
"I've got a terrible dread of tempting fate, as soon as you start to pat yourself on the back, something terrible is going to happen."@NicolaSturgeon on her longevity as First Minister, speaking to @lewis_goodall just 3 weeks ago. Today, she's announced she's stepping down. pic.twitter.com/xU1Oy7EJZm
— The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) February 15, 2023
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.