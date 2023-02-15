Nicola Sturgeon resigns as First Minister of Scotland….

| Readers 0

This is a developing story, but it is hard not to conclude she is just fed up with it all and to be honest, could you blame her?

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Nicola Sturgeon resigns as First Minister of Scotland….

Cillian McGrattan

Why Northern Ireland’s anti sectarianism is semi permanently stuck in “the crawler lane”…

Alan Meban (Alan in Belfast)

Sixth opportunity to elect an Assembly Speaker fails as Dáithí watches from the public gallery

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation

Thumbnails managed by ThumbPress