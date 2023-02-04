Look North! The North Belfast Festival 2023 Launches…

Readers 0

Look North – The North Belfast Festival takes place over the weekend of the 24 to 26 February 2023 celebrating the heritage and creative talents of North Belfast.

The festival programme is jam-packed with a wide range of activities and interests showcasing and celebrating North Belfast’s rich heritage, cultural, creative and literary talents, with appearances from local authors, artists and young people, though it is not limited to the area. It includes talks, walks, poetry readings, panel discussions, music, tours of historic buildings and four creative writing classes in Novel writing, Poetry, Crime Fiction and Craft. The Look North! Short Story Literary 2023 Competition is now open for entries, see the website for full details.

Planned and delivered by the NBF network, it is led by The John Hewitt Society and includes The North Belfast Heritage Cluster, The Duncairn, Beat Carnival, Imagine Belfast, Ulster University, and other interested individuals who reside in or work in North Belfast.

To view the full schedule and to book for events or workshops, please visit northbelfastfestival.com or view the events below.

Disclaimer: I created the website for the festival.

