NI public services face £500m cuts…

If you are thinking to yourself, hold on a minute. Are our public services not in a real mess? Do we not need to invest MORE in them?
If we have practically every profession on strike or planning to go on strike for more money, how do we square this with cutting budgets?
All these are sensible valid questions. As for answers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Stormont's cascading budget crisis continues. Cash cuts of around £500m need to be found for start of new financial year. https://t.co/X9UIy61ASe
— JPCampbellBiz (@JP_Biz) February 1, 2023
