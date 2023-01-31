So on the third anniversary of Brexit, how do you think it is going?

Today is the third anniversary of the UK’s liberation from under the jackboot of the EU technocracy. Since Brexit, the uplands have never been sunnier, or maybe not…

Those party poopers at the IMF decided to rain on the parade by pointing out that even Russia seems to be doing better than the UK. According to the IMF, the UK economy is expected to contract by 0.5% while the Russian economy is expected to grow by 1%.

“Even Russia’s economy is now likely to outpace the UK’s, growing 1 per cent this year, according to the IMF forecasts.” https://t.co/G3ZUsvz4fb — max seddon (@maxseddon) January 31, 2023

Now we can quibble over how accurate the Russian stats are, but no matter what way you look at it, the UK is at the bottom of the league.

Truly grisly assessment for the UK economy from the IMF this morning.

– UK to fare worse than any other major economy this year

– worse even than Russia(!)

– Britain's downgrade came as most other countries saw their growth prospects upgraded

Full story:https://t.co/ATahkwWnqr pic.twitter.com/cRYaO5aa4P — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) January 31, 2023

This is hot on the heels of a report last week that says the UK car industry is at its lowest level since 1956.

As car manufacturing in UK slumps to its lowest level since 1956, I'm looking at this graph and wondering what the hell happened in 2016 to trigger it all. pic.twitter.com/IfjlKpd5KC — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 27, 2023

Ultimately Brexit is ideological. No matter what evidence you produce of the damage that Brexit has done, the Brexiteers simply do not care what destruction they have unleashed. Queuing at the ginormous Non-EU passport queue is a small price to pay for your freedom.

How have those Brexit promises on travel turned out?

We were told:

"No changes for UK citizens to work/study/live in the EU"

"No devaluation of £"

"No border in the Irish Sea"

"No impediments for visitors from the EU"

The outcome has been rather different.https://t.co/CcC5plwMbe — Simon Calder (@SimonCalder) January 31, 2023

But if you favour Irish Unity, then Brexit is the best thing that ever happened, reunification has never been closer.

When you look back at all the violence of the Troubles, it looks even more pointless when you consider that all Republicans had to do was do nothing and wait for the UK to destroy itself.

It’s a funny old world…