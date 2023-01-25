Germany agrees to send Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine…

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has bowed to considerable pressure and agreed to send Leopard Tanks to Ukraine. He has also agreed not to block other countries from sending their Leopard Tanks to Ukraine. The U.S. plans to Send M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine.

It can be hard to independently verify data but Ukraine claims to have destroyed an insane amount of Russian equipment and soldiers. I am no Eisenhower, so I don’t fully understand the focus on tanks. It seems to me drones and the missiles you use to blow up tanks are more useful.

Russian army losses as of January 25, @GeneralStaffUA reports. pic.twitter.com/yQyrpSUYcO — Ukraine Daily (@InUkraineDaily) January 25, 2023

When you stand back from it, the whole situation is insane. In the 21st Century, trench warfare has returned to Europe. There are reports of the Russian Army basically getting new poorly trained and equipped conscripts drunk and sending them into no man’s land to get slaughtered. The whole thing is very depressing.

They say Russia is gearing up for a renewed spring offensive, but it is hard to imagine that will be any more successful than their previous exploits.

Where does it end? Do they reach a stalemate, and those Eastern Regions just become some buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine? Or what happens in Ukraine wins? How will Russia react to defeat? Is there no one in Russia who can stop the madness?