Rock legend David Crosby dies aged 81…

Crosby co-founded the Byrds and then went on to even greater fame with Crosby, Stills & Nash. For more, see his Obituary in the Guardian.

The book Hotel California is an excellent read for fans of this era in music.

YouTube video

