All talk no action…

I was dropping some donations off at The People’s Kitchen foodbank on the Antrim Road yesterday. At lunchtime, there was a queue of about 20 people waiting. Now we can discuss the merits of foodbank another time, but it brought it home to me that some people are getting it tough at the moment with the whole cost of living crisis.

To be frank, I have nothing but anger and contempt for our shower of useless politicians and their endless talks at Stormont. I can no longer indulge in covering their self-important meaningless utterances.

They should hold the talks in The Royal A&E Unit; then, they might get a reality check of what is essential. Go up to Ratchcoole or Poleglass and ask the people how important the NI Protocol is to their lives. Go tell an A&E nurse that the NI Protocol is the most important issue in their lives.

I am writing this post as I know some of you want to talk about the talks (sigh), but I shall not be indulging.

The bottom line is our systems are broken. Things are bad and will only get worse, and our politicians don’t have the skills or even inclination to do anything about it. Where are the talks about the health service or cost of living crisis?

On that optimistic note, I shall sign off…