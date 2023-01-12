All talk no action…

| Readers 1364
white neon light signage on wall

I was dropping some donations off at The People’s Kitchen foodbank on the Antrim Road yesterday. At lunchtime, there was a queue of about 20 people waiting. Now we can discuss the merits of foodbank another time, but it brought it home to me that some people are getting it tough at the moment with the whole cost of living crisis.

To be frank, I have nothing but anger and contempt for our shower of useless politicians and their endless talks at Stormont. I can no longer indulge in covering their self-important meaningless utterances.

They should hold the talks in The Royal A&E Unit; then, they might get a reality check of what is essential. Go up to Ratchcoole or Poleglass and ask the people how important the NI Protocol is to their lives. Go tell an A&E nurse that the NI Protocol is the most important issue in their lives.

I am writing this post as I know some of you want to talk about the talks (sigh), but I shall not be indulging.

The bottom line is our systems are broken. Things are bad and will only get worse, and our politicians don’t have the skills or even inclination to do anything about it. Where are the talks about the health service or cost of living crisis?

On that optimistic note, I shall sign off…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation
Recent posts

Mick Fealty

New air of seriousness about EU/UK negotiations promises to defuse the NI Protocol for Unionists

Brian O'Neill

The Jung Ones…

Mick Fealty

Health Crisis: “When you don’t have political leadership, you don’t get decisions..”

Mick Fealty

On how we’re not dealing with the too difficult to confront present…