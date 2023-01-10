On how we’re not dealing with the too difficult to confront present…

In all the comment that fills newsprint about our past, sad cases of families deprived of their loved ones looking for someone to pay for their life time of loss, or offence taken a commemorations of dead paramilitaries, whilst extra judicial shootings continue in the here and now (the killing of Seán Fox in a social club in West Belfast just part of a self regulating criminal landscape now)…
Meanwhile across town a more contemporary form of politics is getting the full treatment from thePSNI… Newton Emerson noted on Saturday…
THE PSNI says it is investigating a graffiti attack on Ulster Rugby’s stadium in east Belfast. The graffiti, quickly painted over, referred to the club’s main sponsor Kingspan and the Grenfell Tower fire.Graffiti is criminal damage and police must respond to a complaint. Still, this is hardly the standard approach to politically motivated defacement of Belfast’s walls.
For consistency, the vandals should have been invited to a stakeholder meeting, while whoever painted over their handiwork should have been ‘spoken to’ for breaching the peace.
