Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died, aged 95.
Benedict held the papacy between 2005-13 before resigning, the first pope in six centuries to do so.
Regarded as an intellectual and a doctrinal conservative, Benedict could be polarising. He also has been criticised for his mishandling of clerical sexual abuse scandals.
Vatican bells ring after the announcement of Pope Benedict’s death. pic.twitter.com/m0IruS8r6X
— Times Radio (@TimesRadio) December 31, 2022
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.