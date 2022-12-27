Dmitry Medvedev predicts Irish Unity next year…

I was trying to avoid news this week, but this one is more in the silly session section, so content to let you have some fun.

The second most powerful man in Russia took to Twitter to make some predictions. The predictions are a bit bonkers. Either he was on the vodka over Christmas, or more likely, he is having some fun with social media.

Here is the full list from the Russian Mystic Meg:

1. Oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters 2. The UK will rejoin the EU 3. The EU will collapse after the UK’s return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency 4. Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine 5. The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts 6. War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process 7. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland 8. Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP 9. All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia 10. The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead

With over 100,000 Russian troops estimated to have been killed so far in Ukraine, it does seem a bit callous that a senior Russian is joking around on Twitter. Unless he actually is serious…

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Dec. 27, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/qaPvmaPSVu — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 27, 2022