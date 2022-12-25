Open Christmas chat…

Christmas Day coincides with our usual open Sunday chats, but we are giving it a seasonal twist this week.

In the spirit of the famous 1914 Christmas Truce of WW1, I ask that you avoid our usual divisive subjects, we want to give the mods a well-earned rest.

You can chat about what you are up to today, memories of Christmas past, what books you are reading, or TV shows you are enjoying. Whatever you like.

On behalf of the Slugger team, I wish you a Happy and safe Christmas. Let’s hope next year will be better for everyone.

If you feel like buying Slugger a Christmas drink please do give a donation. Slugger is reader supported, so your donations help to keep us lit into 2023!