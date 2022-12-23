Slugger TV End of Year Wrap-up

| Readers 311

YouTube video

Allison Morris, John Manley and Brendan Hughes join David McCann to look back at the big moments of 2022.

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation
Recent posts

Frank Schnittger

Comparing the UK and Irish economies…

Soapbox

The Gaping Hole in Irish Political Thinking

Mick Fealty

Real politics should co-evolve with experience, not just chase after a bunch of groundless abstractions

Declan McSweeney

The ongoing revelations about sexual, physical and psychological abuse in schools gives rise to mixed emotions in many of us…