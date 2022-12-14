Nuclear Fusion Energy Breakthrough…

| Readers 781
purple and pink plasma ball

Fusion energy has been promised for decades now. I remember watching BBC Horizon documentaries about it in the 1990s; it was always ‘just around the corner’. But now it seems we have an actual breakthrough. For the first time, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California could generate more energy than it took to start a reaction.

Fusion is different from nuclear fission. It is a very clean energy source, with none of the pollution and greenhouse gases produced by the burning of fossil fuels and none of the dangerous radioactive waste created by existing nuclear power plants, which use the splitting of uranium to produce energy.

At the moment, it is early days, but it’s a promising step on the road to clean energy. It is amazing what humanity can do if we put our minds to it.

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation
Recent posts

Mick Fealty

In praise of Slugger’s Year End Review, or how humour can let the light in…

Brian O'Neill

The English right wing press try to make Mick Lynch public enemy number one…

Brian O'Neill

Northern Ireland will likely tip into a recession early next year…

Frank Schnittger

Rugby Champions Cup first round round-up…