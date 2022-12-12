Coldest night in two years with temperature of -9C…

Temperatures in Katesbridge in Co Down hit -9C overnight. We have been lucky with a mild Autumn and Winter so far, but this week the temperature will be near zero for most days.

I hope you all got a fill of oil and are wrapped up warm.

I can recommend an electric blanket to take the chill off your bed. I also bought a dehumidifier last week. Our climate is exceptionally damp, and a dehumidifier does a wonderful job of taking the chill off your house; it also stops mould and other problems. The desiccant type is best, but if you like a bargain, Lidl has basic ones for £40 this Thursday.