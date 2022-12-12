Coldest night in two years with temperature of -9C…

| Readers 1724
adult short-coated dog sitting snow while wearing orange and black hat

Temperatures in Katesbridge in Co Down hit -9C overnight. We have been lucky with a mild Autumn and Winter so far, but this week the temperature will be near zero for most days.

I hope you all got a fill of oil and are wrapped up warm.

I can recommend an electric blanket to take the chill off your bed. I also bought a dehumidifier last week. Our climate is exceptionally damp, and a dehumidifier does a wonderful job of taking the chill off your house; it also stops mould and other problems. The desiccant type is best, but if you like a bargain, Lidl has basic ones for £40 this Thursday.

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation
Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Now is the winter of our discontent. Strikes across the UK…

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – politics free zone…

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

Terry Maguire

Media’s responsibility in reporting health stories: avoiding public panic…