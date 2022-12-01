Slugger Podcast: The Crisis in the GP service…

In this episode, we discuss the crisis in the GP service in Northern Ireland. What are the issues, and more importantly, what do we need to do to address the problems?
My guests his guests are:
Dr. Michael McKenna – A Belfast GP.
Prof. Ciaran O’Neill – A Economist from Queen’s University Belfast specialising in health.
Michael Donnelly – a facilitator with Future Search who works on helping groups address complex problems in society.
You can listen and subscribe to the Slugger Podcast on Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts or Spotify Or play the audio below:
Powered by RedCircle
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.