Get your tickets for the Slugger End of Year Review….

We are back! The Slugger End of Year Review will take place in the Black Box in Belfast next Thursday the 8th of December at 7pm. This is a live in-person event.

Alex Kane and Allison Morris are back to review the last year in politics.

Join us for a fun and informative evening of punditry and prediction, chaired by Alan Meban, with the support of Brown O’Connor Communications.

This event will likely sell out in a day or two, so book now to avoid disappointment.

