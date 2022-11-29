Get your tickets for the Slugger End of Year Review….

We are back! The Slugger End of Year Review will take place in the Black Box in Belfast next Thursday the 8th of December at 7pm. This is a live in-person event.
Alex Kane and Allison Morris are back to review the last year in politics.
Join us for a fun and informative evening of punditry and prediction, chaired by Alan Meban, with the support of Brown O’Connor Communications.
This event will likely sell out in a day or two, so book now to avoid disappointment.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.