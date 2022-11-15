Russian missiles strike NATO member Poland killing two…

It seems it was not a deliberate strike, but still it will be very interesting to see what happens next.
BREAKING: A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.
A Polish government spokesman did not immediately confirm the information, but said leaders were meeting on "crisis situation." https://t.co/W1hhjwa6ez
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 15, 2022
