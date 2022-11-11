Slugger Podcast looks at the State of the State

Powered by RedCircle

The Slugger Podcast is back! In this episode, we are looking at the State of the State report which surveys the attitudes and opinions of sector leaders and the public about how they think things are going in the UK. we speak with Ed Roddis, Head of Public Sector Research and Marie Doyle, Partner at Deloitte

This report is published by Deloitte, which surveys these attitudes every year. The research includes a survey by Ipsos UK of 5,813 UK adults aged 16-75, including 445 from Northern Ireland, between 2nd and 20th September, as well as in-depth interviews with leaders from across the public sector and civil service.

There are some very interesting findings from Northern Ireland in the report. Did you know that Government in Northern Ireland is the least trusted in the UK? The report found that confidence in all the other administrations, including the British government with all its difficulties.

Respondents ranked social care improvements as the third most important government priority (46%), after tackling the cost-of-living crisis (83%) and NHS waiting lists (76%). Addressing climate change (40%) is the sixth most important priority, behind affordable housing (46%) and care provision for mental health (45%).

Officials in Northern Ireland warn that bold choices will be needed from a returning Executive – not least on health spending.