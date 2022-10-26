Steve Baker tells the DUP to get on with it…

| Readers 0
You'll get it eventually neon sign on wall

The DUP were hoping for a change of Secretary of State to buy them more time, but Chris Heaton-Harris is staying put. They need to agree to go back to the Assembly by tomorrow night, or he is calling a Christmas election.

With many Councils cancelling their Halloween Fireworks displays due to budget restrictions blowing 6 million on an unnecessary election is going to be a bad look for the DUP.

Meanwhile, Steve Baker is clear in his message to the DUP.

You get the feeling the Conservative Party’s patience with the DUP is running very thin.

To paraphrase Jay Z – Rishi Sunak has 99 problems but the NI Protocol ain’t one.

My money is on the DUP caving and appointing Emma Little-Pengelly as Deputy First Minister.

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation
Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Maybe we could all use a break from politics…

Brian O'Neill

Rishi Sunak to become the first UK Prime Minister of Indian descent…

Terry Maguire

What is behind the spike in excess deaths?

Gladys Ganiel

Religion in Northern Ireland: What does the Census tell us?