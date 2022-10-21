Can a Boris comeback save the Conservatives?

It was only a few months ago they told him to sling his hook, but now some Conservative MPs want him back.

BREAKING: Boris hits 50 MPs after 9 hours. 50% of the threshold. https://t.co/Am9igrg3VT pic.twitter.com/ui6z2xzDdE — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) October 20, 2022

Paddy Power has Rishi Sunak 8/13, Boris Johnson 15/8 and Penny Mordaunt 7/2. Sunak is the obvious choice if they want any kind of stability, but things are so crazy lately who knows what will happen?

This circus will roll on and on…

Speaking of the Circus, Circus Extreme is back in Belfast. I went last year, and it was very good, they are also animal free, so no abused elephants to worry about. Get the kids off the screens and go and watch a bunch of Eastern European lads and lassies fly through the air with the greatest of ease. Bring earplugs, it can be a bit loud if you are close to the speakers. Book here and use code stunt for a discount. They have not paid for this plug, I am just happy to promote them as I do love a good Circus.