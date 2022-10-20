The Brexit effect on UK business…

This new video from the FT is an essential watch. It goes into detail about the disastrous effect that Brexit has had on UK business – in short, it is not good.

Some of the stuff is just madness, like the tea company that went from being able to deliver their product in 2 days to taking three months due to customs. Or the company that had to close one of its UK warehouses and move it to Poland to be able to service its EU clients. Or the fact that far from removing red tape, they have doubled it by requiring companies to comply with new UK regulations as well as the existing EU regulations.

It is a long video but do watch it. It is a forensic examination of the complete sh*t show that is Brexit.

On the plus side, the NI Protocol has been good for NI businesses.

We are now in a situation where the UK corporate tax rate will be double the Irish rate. Even the most Unionist of companies will be considering opening an office in the Republic if they have not done so already. Brexit has reoriented NI away from the UK and towards an all-Ireland economy.

Brexit is a complete disaster for Unionists but possibly the best thing ever for Nationalism.

