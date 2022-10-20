Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister…

After less than 7 weeks in the job, Liz Truss has resigned.
Will she go down as the worst UK Prime Minister ever? Who will be the next Prime Minister?
This is a developing story, more to come.
"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party"
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resignshttps://t.co/O5kO1WJ4tY pic.twitter.com/Gq6FtOGNIP
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 20, 2022
The lettuce has won
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) October 20, 2022
