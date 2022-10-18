Queen’s and Ulster University come together once again for the annual Festival of Social Science.

This year, the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science in Northern Ireland will run from 31 October to 13 November and will feature 22 free events organised by social science academics from both universities.
The UK-wide Festival aims to open up social science research to new audiences by showing how such research influences our everyday lives.
Now in its landmark 20th year, the Festival has returned to mainly in-person talks, workshops, walking tours and even a bit of dance offering the public the chance to see first-hand how social science shapes both our working and our everyday lives. This year’s Festival theme is “My Local Area,” with some of our events exploring challenges faced by our local communities, both urban and rural.
Highlights of the Festival this year include:
Ghosts of Ulster. A spooktacular experience in ghost belief
A discussion on the future of small rural primary schools
A Walking Sound tour of Belfast
Research into Parkinson’s and the role of dance
The ESRC is part of UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by the UK government and is the UK’s largest funder of research on the social and economic questions facing us today.
ESRC-funded research informs policymakers and practitioners and helps make businesses, voluntary bodies and other organisations more effective.
You can find the Festival programme here and register for events here. For details on the full UK-wide programme, click here.
View all events below, and click for more details. Remember, all events are free to attend:
