Ho Ho Ho! Stormont election by Christmas if executive not restored…

Old senior man with grey hair and long beard wearing santa claus costume holding glasses afraid and shocked with surprise and amazed expression, fear and excited face.
Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

The Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has decided to play hardball with the DUP – form an executive, or there will be a new election. Possible dates are 8 or 15 December.

It was only May when we had the last election, but a lot has changed in that short period. The cost of living crisis has deepened, and things are looking as gloomy as a big gloomy thing from gloomsville. Not to mention the implosion of the Conservative Government.

I would not want to be a DUP canvasser for that election. I predict they will get dogs abuse on the doorstep. “I am sitting here foundered afraid to turn the heating on, and you f*ckers are getting 55 grand for doing f*ck all…” could be the general reaction of the public.

There are rumours that the DUP will cave and appoint Emma Little-Pengelly as the Deputy First Minister. But then again the DUP have made one strategic blunder after another the past few years so who knows what they will do, I suspect they don’t even know themselves.

Get your popcorn at the ready, the next week is going to be interesting.

