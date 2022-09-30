Slugger TV looks at the recent census figures.

| Readers 1486

Slugger TV 30th September 2022 from Northern Visions NvTv on Vimeo.

Do the Census results represent a seismic shift or is there nothing to see here? David McCann is joined by Brendan Hughes, Daithí McKay and Sarah Creighton to discuss the latest in local politics.

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation
Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Intercepted calls from Russian soldiers in Ukraine…

Allan LEONARD (Mr Ulster)

Peace Heroines: Spotlight on Stormont

David McCann

Fianna Fail-SDLP partnership comes to an end.

Brian O'Neill

Liz Truss’s leadership goes from bad to worse…