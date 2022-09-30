Intercepted calls from Russian soldiers in Ukraine…

| Readers 2270
Photo by Mikhail Volkov on Unsplash

The New York Times has created an interactive story from intercepted calls from Russian soldiers in Ukraine. It makes for an inciteful if harrowing read and listen.

The soldiers admit to killing civilians as well as looting. They also tell of massive casualties in their units and sound about as miserable as you would expect if you had a 50% chance of getting killed or seriously injured.

The Russian losses are staggering. To put it in context, they lost 10,000 troops in Afghanistan over 10 years.

Now they are rounding up conscripts and sending them to the front without basic training or equipment. What is the point of that?

Can no one in Russia stop the madness? It is all very depressing.

