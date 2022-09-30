The New York Times has created an interactive story from intercepted calls from Russian soldiers in Ukraine. It makes for an inciteful if harrowing read and listen.

Exclusive: The New York Times obtained intercepted calls made by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, including damning accounts of the execution of civilians. Hear the audio. https://t.co/CtMjVhLLZl pic.twitter.com/yjN0EGSQiu — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 28, 2022

The soldiers admit to killing civilians as well as looting. They also tell of massive casualties in their units and sound about as miserable as you would expect if you had a 50% chance of getting killed or seriously injured.

The Russian losses are staggering. To put it in context, they lost 10,000 troops in Afghanistan over 10 years.

Estimates by #Ukraine’s MoD @DefenceU on losses by the invading #Russia|n forces as of 30 September. While it's not possible to verify these figures, independent observers point to very substantial Russian losses in both personnel and equipment. pic.twitter.com/U02lXZgzk7 — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) September 30, 2022

Now they are rounding up conscripts and sending them to the front without basic training or equipment. What is the point of that?

Russian men drafted into the 1st Tank Regiment were informed they will undergo no training whatsoever & will be dispatched to Kherson on September 29th to face off with the well-trained Ukrainian Army. https://t.co/NrDzSMIW3o — Elizabeth Tsurkov🌻 (@Elizrael) September 27, 2022

Can no one in Russia stop the madness? It is all very depressing.